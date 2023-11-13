Deepavali sees a surge of patients with eye injuries in Hyderabad

November 13, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Deepavali, the festival of lights, took a dark turn for some residents in the city as government hospitals reported a surge in firecracker-related injuries. The city’s government healthcare facilities recorded a total of 75 cases linked to firecracker accidents.

On November 11 and 12, the emergency outpatient (OP) count at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital reached 50 patients, of which two cases were recorded on November 11 and 48 on November 12, comprising 43 males and seven females. On Monday, the hospital saw 13 cases (9 male, 4 female) out of which eight were discharged and five required admission.

The hospital admitted ten patients over the three-day period, all attributed to firecracker injuries.“Out of the ten admissions, eye surgery was performed on two patients on Sunday and another two on Monday, and the remaining six cases are currently under observation, requiring further management,” shared Dr. Vairagyam Rajalingam, the Hospital Superintendent. Notably, one of the patients is a three-year-old child. Dr. Rajalingam emphasised that the majority of cases originated from Hyderabad and surrounding areas, with expectations of additional cases as firecracker activities often persist for a day or two post-Deepavali.

Comparatively, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital experienced a higher number of cases this year compared to 41 cases last year.

Osmania General Hospital also had 12 cases of firecracker-related injuries, all of which were minor, resulting in outpatient treatments. Dr. Nagendar, the Hospital Superintendent, assured that the patients were treated and subsequently discharged.

Meanwhile, the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) released a statement revealing that over the past two days, the hospital attended to 55 cases of firecracker injuries, with 15 being severe and necessitating surgical intervention.

