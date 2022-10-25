Deepavali over; hospitals see rush of patients with eye injuries

Patients waiting at the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The overnight Deepavali cracker show has resulted in 42 persons having eye injuries, among whom 19 were admitted to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. Five patients needed emergency surgery at the hospital.

At Osmania General Hospital, about 17 persons have been treated as out patients, and one person was admitted with 95% flame injury.

At L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, the total number of out patients in the emergency ward in the last three days have been about 37 and over nine surgeries were done.

Doctors fear more cases are likely to be reported later, as those from the districts will be directed to Hyderabad for better care.

While the COVID pandemic has considerably reduced the number of burn or cracker injuries in the last two years, the numbers are expected to be considerably more this year due to the near normal conditions.