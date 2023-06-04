HamberMenu
Deepak Garg is new V-C of SR University

June 04, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Deepak Garg has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of SR University on Saturday. An expert in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), he has successfully trained over one million students and faculty in AI through the joint Newton Bhabha Fund of the United Kingdom and India, a statement said. Mr. Garg held influential positions on the boards of multiple startups and served as a technical advisor to renowned venture funds. The statement further said that SRU has launched a Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) programme in artificial intelligence in the current academic session.

