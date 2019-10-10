Dedicating mind, heart and body for a cause

People hesitating to donate their body after death for science is commonplace. But these few donors are an exception. Pledging to donate their bodies to ESIC Medical College and Hospital recently were an elderly couple, three members of a family, a doctor, and a relative of a medical student among others.

One of the donors, Dasari Usha, took the pledge along with her mother, Dasari Prabhavathi, 80, and her uncle P. Subramanyam, 85. A lecturer at Wesley Degree College, she wants to motivate more people to be a part of the cause.

“I have been thinking of donating my body after death from the past 15 years. I enquired with some hospitals, but it did not work. After I got to know that a relative of mine donated the body to ESIC Medical College, I enquired with his sons about the procedure, who directed me to the college faculty. I completed the procedure and became a body donor. My mother and uncle too, who were eager to donate their bodies, took the pledge,” said Ms. Usha.

She said organs would be of no use if a body is buried or cremated and thus, donating it would be helpful to medical students.

A mechanical engineer, V.R.K. Raju, 73, had pledged to donate his body after death to the medical college. His wife V. Kanakadurga, 68, also took the pledge.

“Bodies are usually cremated or buried. When we look at it scientifically, my body should be useful even after death. If it is donated to a medical college, it will be used to educate medical students or for research,” said Mr. Raju, stressing that he wants to organise awareness sessions to promote the concept.