Dedicated website launched to receive online applications for CMRF  

Applications for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) will now be accepted exclusively online. This initiative, directed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, aims to enhance transparency in the management of funds. The application form can be accessed at cmrf.telangana.gov.in, a dedicated website developed by the Centre for Good Governance for this purpose.

Chief Minister Reddy officially launched the website at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. This policy change comes in response to the previous government’s alleged misuse of CMRF funds. Applicants must now submit their applications through the website, with MLAs and MLCs required to upload recommendation letters after collecting necessary details from applicants.

The application process mandates the inclusion of the applicant’s bank account number. Once uploaded, a unique CMRF code will be generated. Applicants must submit original medical bills corresponding to this code to the Secretariat. The online system will forward the application to the respective hospitals for verification. Upon confirmation of all details, the CMRF application will be approved, and a cheque will be prepared with the applicant’s account number printed on it to prevent misplacement. Representatives will then personally deliver the cheques to the applicants.