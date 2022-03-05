Dedicated pediatric care unit soon in Gajwel

DPCU to have 42 beds, including 12 intensive care unit beds

DPCU to have 42 beds, including 12 intensive care unit beds

A dedicated pediatric care unit (DPCU) is coming up at the government district hospital located in Gajwel, the constituency headquarters, represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The facility is being established with all facilities on par with corporate hospitals.

The establishment of DPCU in Gajwel hospital can save precious time for parents as they need not wait for ambulances, besides avoiding tense travel to Hyderabad for hours.

There will be 42 beds, including 12 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which will be useful for people from Gajwel, Yadadri- Bhongir, Medchal, Medak and Siddipet districts. Thirty beds at the DPCU are connected with oxygen supply facilities.

As there are no separate facilities for the new born babies at the government general hospital (GGH), Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao planned for one and implemented it on a war footing. The facility is being established on the second floor.

To create a positive environment for children, the walls are painted with cartoon caricatures.

Mr. Harish Rao is expected to inaugurate the facility shortly.