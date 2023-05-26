Decomposed body found in drum in Telangana’s Tukkuguda identified

May 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The decomposed body of a man, found inside a water drum at Suram Cheruvu in Tukkuguda on Thursday, has been identified to be that of a 30-year-old Uttar Pradesh native who lived in Chandrayangutta. He had been reported as missing by his family on May 23. Police found wounds and other injuries on the body and suspect that it could be a murder.

Inspector of Pahadi Shareef M. Kashi Vishwanath said the man, identified as Puran Singh, ran a pani-puri stall and resided at Chandrayangutta’s Bandlaguda. “The body was found inside a blue plastic water drum around 4 p.m. on Thursday in the lake here.” The officer said their preliminary inquiry showed that he died about three days ago.

Puran Singh’s wife Mamata Devi registered a missing-person case with the Chandrayangutta police on May 23, stating that he was missing since May 22. “We have established that he was murdered and a case was registered under IPC Section 302 (murder),” added the official.

