Decline of COVID cases slow in some parts: DPH

HYDERABAD

17 July 2021 20:02 IST

People urged to adopt appropriate norms during Bonalu and Bakrid

The decline of COVID-19 cases has been slow in some parts of Telangana. State’s Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, stating this, urged people participating in ongoing Bonalu, and coming Bakrid celebrations to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks appropriately, frequent hand sanitization, and physical distancing.

He cautioned everyone participating in the Bonalu celebrations, including Potarajus, Pujaris, Rangam Devatas, and staff of temples, to follow the three precautions to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“It is to remember that huge gatherings like these have triggered second wave of COVID, in massive proportions. This is also the season of many festivals including Bakrid, auspicious time for functions (marriages etc), wherein, if people are careless, we have to pay a heavy price. Let me caution you, the decline of cases has been slow in some parts of the state. It’s not over yet,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said in an advisory issued on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, other senior officials too expressed concern over large gatherings.

The Director of Public Health reiterated that people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, headache, body pains, throat pain, loss of taste or smell to immediately undergo isolation at home (even from other family members,who don’t have symptoms), and get tested for COVID.

In case someone tests positive, patients have to consult doctors for immediate treatment. “Only public contribution by actively following COVID-appropriate behaviour will help in prevention or mitigation of third wave,” he said.

‘Third wave’

While the second wave of the pandemic has been on decline, the possibility of third wave and when it would set in was being discussed by officials and public alike. Officials in the State Health department are keeping track of the COVID-19 admissions in government and private hospitals. Number of admissions in ICUs is one of the factors considered to measure the incidence. Currently, the COVID-19 ICU admissions continue to be on decline.

Over 3,000-4,000 ICU beds were occupied during the peak of the second wave in April. In the past week, the ICU admissions dropped from around 1,470 to 1,320. However, managements of a few corporate hospitals said there was marginal increase in COVID-19 admissions.