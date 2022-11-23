 ‘Decline in PM-Kisan beneficiaries by 8 cr. indicates BJP’s anti-ryot policies’

November 23, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that the Centre is working against the interests of the farming community by reducing the number of beneficiaries of its PM-Kisan scheme drastically on one hand and taking to installation of energy metres to agricultural pumpsets on the other.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi (RBS) chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy along with MLCs M.S. Prabhakar Rao, Basvaraju Saraiah and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy said here on Tuesday that instead of doing any good to farmers, the Centre was taking them away from practising agriculture with its actions. They observed that the drastic reduction in the number of PM-Kisan beneficiary farmers was one of such actions.

Addressing a press conference, they said the BJP Government at the Centre had introduced the scheme for political gain in February 2019 and the number of farmers covered under the PM-Kisan scheme was about 11.84 crore for the first instalment paid. However, it had come down to 3.87 crore for the 11 th instalment paid in May-June this year, they pointed out.

The TRS leaders explained that the number of beneficiaries of the scheme had declined by 99.9% in Madhya Pradesh, 94.7% in Chhattisgarh, 91.8% in Bihar, 65.6% in Maharashtra, 55% in Gujarat, 50% in Tamil Nadu and 49.4% in Andhra Pradesh to cite some examples.

Farmers across the country were opposing installation of energy reading metres to agricultural pumpset connections and they had already taken to streets in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh itself, where the party had spoken against metres before the last Assembly elections by taken to installation after the elections, the TRS leaders said.

Stating that farmers’ suicides were on the rise in the BJP-ruled States, they said about 1,800 farmers had ended life due to distress during the last six months in Maharashtra alone. Some of the farmers who ended life had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the distress they were in due to the government policies before committing suicide.

On the other hand, the number of beneficiaries of the investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu in Telangana was on the rise every year and the State Government had extended support of about ₹57,000 crore during the last 10 crop seasons. The investment support was given to about 1.3 crore acres initially but it had gone up to about 1.5 crore acres now and the expenditure for the scheme which was ₹5,000 crore per season had gone beyond ₹7,000 crore now. Besides, the State Government was also giving 24x7 free power to agricultural pumpsets.

They alleged that the BJP was trying to forcibly admit leaders from other parties by threatening them with ED and IT raids and joining of about 3,800 leaders out of about 4,000 against whom ED, IT and CBI raids were conducted was an ample proof of its practice of politics.