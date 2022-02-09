Decline in COVID cases continues

HYDERABAD

09 February 2022 01:01 IST

Telangana recorded further decline in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with only 1,061 infections being logged as 69,892 samples were tested. Monday saw 1,380 cases.

The new infections included 274 from Greater Hyderabad region and 78 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy.

The case tally has reached 7,79,971. The number of active cases has also been consistently dropping; it was 21,470 on Tuesday. One more person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 4,102.

