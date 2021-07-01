Decline in COVID-19 cases continues

The gradual decline in the COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued as 869 people with coronavirus were detected on Thursday. Eight more people died of the infectious disease.

Less than 1,000 cases were recorded after 86 days on June 27 when 748 people were detected with the virus. However, only 81,405 samples were tested on last Sunday which is less than the usual 1.1 lakh to 1.3 lakh tests performed in a day. But less than 1,000 cases in a day were recorded thereafter too. While 993 infections were detected on Monday, it was 987 on Tuesday, 917 on Wednesday, and 869 cases were recorded on Thursday.

Of the 869 infections, 101 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 72 from Nalgonda, 65 from Rangareddy, 54 from Suryapet, 52 from Khammam, 51 from Karimnagar. From March month of 2020 to July 1 of this year, a total of over 1,87,77,030 samples were put to test and 6,24,379 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 13,052 were active cases, 6,07,658 have recovered, and 3,669 have died.