Declare medical emergency in TS: BJP

The Government should immediately declare a health emergency in the State, wake up to the rise in dengue fevers and danger of swine flu outbreak. It should take up immediate preventive steps and bolster the public health institutions with necessary manpower and material, demanded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

“As if the ongoing TSRTC strike is not enough, the people are put to much hardship because of the prevailing dengue and viral fevers with most public hospitals unable to handle the rush. This is also because there are no adequate dengue identification kits and shortage of staff to man the scanning facilities,” charged party city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rao and other party leaders, including N.V. Subash, alleged that the main public hospitals of Gandhi, Osmania and Fever Hospitals are facing a severe deficit of manpower. “There is a sophisticated 65-bed ICU unit in Gandhi but it does not have sufficient nursing staff or doctors,” he said.