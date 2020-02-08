The State Minister for Forests and Environment and Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy has represented to the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda to declare Medaram ‘Jatara’, organised in Mulugu district, as national festival.

Mr. Arjun Munda visited Medaram to offer prayers to the presiding deities Sammakka and Sarakka on Saturday and he was received by Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod.

In a representation submitted to the Union Minister, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy explained the significance of the tribal festival. The festival commemorates the valiant fight of a mother and daughter — Sammakka and Sarakka — against an unjust law imposed by the then reigning rulers.

Many tribal devotees from various States — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka and parts of Jharkhand — as well as from other countries come to participate in the Jatara, which is organised once in two years. It is believed that after Kumbh Mela, Medaram Jatara attracts the largest number of devotees, he said.

While 80 lakh pilgrims visited the Jatara in 2014, the number rose to 90 lakh in 2016 and 1 crore during 2018. This year, the pilgrims who visited Medaram already crossed 1 crore, he said. “It is time to recognise the great tribal congregation as a national pride and it fulfilled all the criteria to be declared a national festival,” Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said and urged the Union government to support the festival. It could become a national tourist attraction for the world travellers.

The Telangana government had been requesting for national festival status for Medaram Jatara but did not get any response from the Centre so far, he said and urged the Union Minister to take measures to declare Medaram Jatara a national festival.