Decision to dovetail Arogyasri with Ayushman Bharat raises eyebrows

The State government’s decision to dovetail Arogyasri scheme with Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Central Government is set to raise many an eyebrows.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conference that the State government has decided to dovetail the Arogyasri project implemented in the State with the Ayushman Bharat, the comprehensive health coverage project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government a couple of years ago.
The State government, during the launch of the Ayushman Bharat (Prime Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana), opted out of the scheme citing several conditions restricting the coverage of the beneficiaries.
The government had contended that only about 26.11 lakh families would be covered under the Ayushman Bharat, just one third of the 77.19 lakh families covered under the Arogyasri.
Families covered under Arogyasri were being provided coverage ranging between ₹2 lakh to ₹13 lakh and the government had made budgetary allocation in excess of ₹750 crore for the scheme as against the ₹260 crore allocated to the State under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
The government’s decision to dovetail Arogyasri with Ayushman Bharat has raised many an eyebrow given the vehement opposition conveyed by the State government over the past several months to join the scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath