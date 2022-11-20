Decision on health cards for employees soon: Harish Rao

November 20, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the Telangana government would take a decision on health cards to employees shortly.

Mr. Rao said this while addressing the State Council meeting of the Progressive Teachers’ Recognised Union of Telangana State (PRTUTS) in Gajwel, Siddipet district, as the chief guest on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by MLC K. Raghothama Reddy.

Stating that the TRS government is employee-friendly, he said that the problems of teachers were duly addressed and that would be continued in future also.

“Teachers guide the society in the right direction. Telangana is in the forefront of development and one can easily compare it with other states. Teachers should play a key role in spreading the real facts to people,” he said, adding that the government has also been focusing on medical education in the State and therefore, several medical colleges, and nursing, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy and dental courses were being introduced.

“There is at least one medical college in each district now. Before the formation of Telangana State, there were only five medical colleges in the State,” he said.

“As many as eight medical colleges were started this year,” the Minister said. Nine more colleges would be inaugurated next year.

“We had only 295 residential schools at the time of formation of Telangana with 1.12 lakh students. The number of residential schools was increased to 920 and students 4.46 lakh later. Also, investment on education is 10% of the budget; ₹25,250 crore in the current year from ₹9,518 crore in 2014. We have achieved a GSDP of ₹2.75 lakh whereas the national GSDP is below ₹1.5 lakh,” said Mr. Rao.

Referring to the progress in agriculture, he said that the area under cultivation has crossed 2.03 crore acres from 1.34 lakh acres in 2014.