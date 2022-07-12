Decision on EAMCET by Wednesday noon

Govt. forced to rethink due to the Incessant rains

The government will take a decision on Wednesday on whether to postpone the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) of Telangana starting from July 14.

The government wants to wait and see till Wednesday to conduct the test as per schedule or postpone it in view of the incessant rains in the State. “We will take a final decision by Wednesday noon,” TSCHE Chairman Limbadri said. However, he hoped that the exam would be held on schedule as there wouldn’t be any problem with the buildings and test centres. “We only need to see whether the rains interrupt the travel plans of the candidates.”

Prof. Limbadri said the government may consider an additional day for the exam if students miss out due to the rains and the government wants to go ahead with the present dates. As per the schedule Agriculture and Medical related exam will be held on July 14 and 15 and the engineering stream exam on July 18, 19 and 20. “There will always be a chance to create a new slot for the missing students but the government has to take a decision on it.”

EAMCET-2022 Convener Goverdhan said all arrangements have been made in the examination halls already reserved for the online tests. He said if the government plans to postpone, new dates would have to be worked out with the test providers seeking new online slots.