Decide if you want corrupt/family rule or pro-people govt., Kishan tells voters

September 12, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Development Region G. Kishan Reddy has appealed to the people of Telangana to decide if they wanted to support “family driven and corrupt parties” of BRS and Congress or vote for BJP which “will work for the people and for development of the State”, and not a “single family” in the forthcoming polls.

Addressing a public meeting at Sangareddy where he welcomed BRS leader P. Raju and his followers into the party in the presence of Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Purushotham Rupala and others, he said a vote for either BRS or Congress will have the same meaning as they have been allies earlier.

Mr. Kishan Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP president, accused the BRS of being mired in “corruption with several scams in the past nine years” while the Congress, too, has had a “dubious record of being involved in other scams when it was in power”.

“KCR had offered to fund the Opposition parties election campaign for the next elections if he was made the leader. Where did he get this kind of money? Is it not due to the sweat, toil and blood of the Telangana people? Mining, liquor and sand mafia are ruling the State,” he said.

The separate State of Telangana was achieved after relentless struggle over decades and due to the supreme sacrifices of about 1,200 martyrs but, it was unfortunate that the State was now under the stranglehold of a chief minister acting like a ‘Nizam’, he criticised.

“KCR wants to hand over power to his son [Minister K.T.Rama Rao] like it was done under the Nizam’s rule,” he alleged and accused Majlis Party leader Asaduddin Owaisi of “running” the State in association with the former. “The Majlis Party has been scaremongering for its own selfish political gains and it is part of the BRS-Congress combine,” Mr.Kishan Reddy claimed.

Former Minister and party election coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender accused the Chief Minister of “ignoring the weaker sections” and said he had no right to either seek votes or rule them. “There is a yawning gap between his words and his deeds. All the promises being made to different sections of society are only election eve stunts. People are ready to teach him a lesson this time,” he prophesied.

Mr. Rajender said if the BJP comes to power, it would give pensions to two persons in a family, continue all the welfare schemes, including Dalit Bandhu, and is considering helping tenant farmers too.