Deceased Cong. workers’ families receive ₹2 lakh each

Special Correspondent
September 14, 2022 17:47 IST

AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy presented cheques to family members of deceased Congress workers.  | Photo Credit: G. Rama Krishna

Telangana Congress has presented cheques of ₹2 lakh each to family members of 129 Congress members, who died in the last few months, as part of the Rajiv Gandhi Accidental Insurance scheme.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy presented the cheques to family members of the deceased Congress workers who took digital membership during the party’s membership drive this year.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said so far 427 registered Congress workers had died but 129 people had submitted requisite documents so far. Cheques would be sent to all those who had submitted the documents and urged the families to present the documents at the earliest.

He said 45 lakh members were enrolled within 90 days during the digital membership drive a few months ago. He appreciated the hard work of leaders and cadre in enrolling such huge numbers in a short time. It also reflected how people continued to have faith in the party. All the enrolled members were insured for ₹2 lakh for accident deaths.

