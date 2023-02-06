ADVERTISEMENT

Deccan sports complex razed to the ground 

February 06, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - HYDERABAD 

Demolition work done meticulously without any loss of human life or property

The Hindu Bureau

The Deccan Sports complex, which was completely charred in a major fire.

The Deccan Sports complex, which was completely charred in a major fire on January 19, has been razed to the ground by the authorities without any mishaps or damage to surrounding buildings. Police said that the residents of two buildings in the Nallagunta area, who were asked to temporarily evacuate their place for authorities to demolish the sports complex, are likely to return home in the next two days. The contractor hired to take up the demolition operation said that since the first day, 150 employees have been engaged in two 12-hour shifts to take up the operation. 

Following the fire mishap, more than 100 families were asked to temporarily relocate as a precautionary measure by the police during the demolition of the charred building, which is located in the heart of the commercial hub in the city. 

Saifabad ACP C. Venugopa Reddy said that the public obeyed the government’s decision and cooperated well. “One of the buildings had 31 families and the other one had 68 individuals, from 10 families, staying there. We asked them to evacuate for us to take up the demolition work and the entire operation was done meticulously without any loss of human life or property. They are likely to be allowed back in a day or two,” said the official. 

Rahmani Farooqui, the MD of the company hired to take up the demolition, said that they have carefully dismantled the building with the help of a high reach combi crusher machine. “We will be giving a green signal for the authorities to open up the barricaded road as well, as the building has been levelled to the ground without any mishap. From Monday night we would be making a total of 400 trips, with about 60 per day, in the next five days to clear out the debris from the building,” he said. 

