Deccan is a synthesis of cultures and beliefs: expert

November 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The synthesis of culture in the Deccan is the result of interactions, exchanges, borrowings, amalgamations and manifestations, said Sajjad Shahid of the Centre for Deccan Studies.

“One of the most visible markers of Deccan synthesis is the language of the region. This is an imprecise form of Urdu that is spoken by people of all backgrounds, regardless of religion or ethnicity. Hyderabad Deccani is a unique blend of Urdu, Telugu, and other local languages, and it reflects the region’s diverse cultural heritage,” he said during a talk organised by Pleach India in the Darbar Hall of the Residency Building.

Another marker is the region’s art and architecture, he said, pointing to the minaret of the Toli Masjid with its intricate carvings. “The buildings are a fusion of Islamic and Hindu architectural styles. This fusion is also evident in the region’s couture and cuisine,” he said.

“The Bhakti and Sufi movements, which flourished in the Deccan during the medieval period, were both based on the principles of equality and the annihilation of the self,” he added.

