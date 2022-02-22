Deccan-era coins on show at MANUU

Exhibition open to visitors from Feb 23-25

A three-day exhibition of rare coins was inaugurated at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Tuesday by Chancellor Mumtaz Ali. The gallery has been set up at the centre to mark the silver jubilee of the university.

The exhibition will be open to visitors, faculty members and students between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m at the H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies from February 23 to 25.

The centre has a collection of rare, valuable collection of 81 coins dating from the second century BCE to the late 19th century CE. Most of the coins are from the Deccan region. The coins were gifted to the centre by private individuals and were evaluated by Amarbir Singh, a numismatic expert.

The gallery has been curated by Salma Ahmed Farooqui and A. Subash of the Deccan Studies Centre.