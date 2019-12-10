Debt Relief Commission meets farmers’ bodies

Problems being faced by tenant farmers in mobilising credit and difficulties in the disposal of farm produce by them in the agricultural market committee yards in the absence of any identity of their tenancy were among several issues discussed at a meeting organised by the Telangana State Commission for Debt Relief with the representatives of farmers’ associations here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Commission N. Venkateshwarlu and was attended by members T. Laxma Reddy and P. Srihari Rao and Secretary Sharada Devi besides representatives of the farmers’ bodies. The farmers’ representatives made suggestions on ensuring support price to farmers for major crops, control on middlemen in the agricultural marketing, prevention of farmers suicides, farm loan waiver, institutional credit, crop insurance and others.

The Commission Chairman and members have asked the farmers bodies to create awareness among the farming community about the Commission and its usefulness. The Commission has also decided to visit the districts to create awareness about the Commission, infusing confidence and self-esteem among the farming community.