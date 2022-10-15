Debacle of BJP should start from kitchens of the poor, and middle class: KTR

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao visiting fluoride victim Amshala Swami at Shivannagudem and having lunch with him his newly constructed double-bedroom house on October 13. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting sharply to the ₹22,000 crore one-time grant approved by the Union Cabinet to three oil marketing companies (OMC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Industries & Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao questioned why special package is not offered to women who are burdened with financial distress. They are in distress as subsidies on gas cylinders are scrapped and its prices are increased.

The Minister demanded the Central government to offer a similar package or subsidy to gas users who are bearing heavy financial burden.

The Industries Minister said that the price of a gas cylinder was ₹400 before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. The current price of a cylinder shot up to ₹1,100, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that Mr. Modi questioned the then PM when the price of a gas cylinder was ₹400, the Minister asked what answers does he have now for people of the nation.

The TRS working president said that the BJP government is insensitive towards the middle class whose savings plummeted in the past two years because of COVID-19 and lockdown.

The BJP government has shifted the burden of ₹42,000 crore subsidies of last year on 39 crore gas connection holders. The Minister asked people to choose if they want Mr. Modi or subsidies.

He said that debacle of BJP should start from kitchens of the poor and middle-class women.