Three dead in separate Ganesh procession accidents

September 29, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Three persons lost their lives in separate incidents during the Ganesh immersion in the city. The accidents were reported at the Sanjeevaiah Park stretch, Basheerbagh flyover and at Ibrahimpatnam between 10 pm of Thursday night and 5 am of Friday morning.

At 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Ankila Sharanand, 14, a class VIII student, died after he accidentally slipped off the trolley carrying the Ganesh idol in Ibrahimpatnam. “The procession was heading from Cherlapatelguda village to a nearby local lake when the boy, accompanying his friends and family, accidentally slipped and fell off the vehicle,” said the Inspector of Ibrahimpatnam G. Ramakrishna, and added that he was run over by the rear wheel and succumbed on the spot.

At Sanjeevaiah Park, Praveen, 18, was run over by a trolley carrying idols at 5 a.m. Inspector of Secretariat Police D. Debora said that Praveen was with his friends on the trolley heading towards the Tank Bund when the mishap occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They stopped the vehicle for the crowd on board to use the public washroom at around 5 am. However, Praveen slipped and fell while trying to climb back on the vehicle and the driver took off without noticing the boy,” explained the official.

On Thursday night at around 10 p.m., A. Ayansh, 5, was heading home with his parents on a bike when they rammed the vehicle into a lorry carrying Ganesh idols at Basheerbagh. “Ayansh’s father crashed the vehicle into the lorry. They said that they were unable to see the stretch and crashed the bike, killing Ayansh on the spot,” an official from the Saifabad police station said.

Cases were booked under section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC by the police.

Meanwhile, with the idol immersion still underway, officials said that as of 9 a.m. on Friday, 7,023 idols were immersed in Hyderabad. “The immersions are likely to finish by Friday evening, we are continuing the protocols by ensuring safety of the public,” said the officials from the Central Zone police of Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT