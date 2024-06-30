GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Death toll rises to six in Wadiaram lorry collision

Published - June 30, 2024 11:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

A person injured in the Wadiaram lorry collision on NH–44 succumbed to injuries on Saturday, taking the death toll to six.

The deceased, Rajesh (40), was onboard the lorry that collided with another lorry on Friday morning. “He was undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital and succumbed his injuries. The body was sent for postmortem examination in the same hospital and was handed over to his family,” said Chegunta Inspector Balaraju.

The driver of one of the lorries, Butta Singh, who was booked by the Chegunta police for negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

“We have the driver of the first lorry, Abdul Majeed (45) of Adilabad in Telangana, under observation. If he is found guilty, he will also be booked,” the official said.

