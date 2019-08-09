Death to rapist hailed

The decision of the court handing out death sentence to the accused in the rape and murder of a nine-month-old baby was hailed by people cutting across sections of the society here.

The baby’s parents K Jagan and Rachana said they were skeptical about the case and suspected that the police were not doing their job perfectly. They said they got confidence when the police filed charge sheet within 21 days. “We did not expect death sentence to the accused. This is suitable punishment. Hope other fathers’ will not have this tragedy like me. This will serve as a lesson to others,” the parents said.

Both father and mother prostrated before the police for their efforts after hearing the judgment.

Baby’s grandfather K Yadagiri said the verdict would act as a deterrent to the people with ill-intentions.

High Court advocate and social activist Zoya Mahveen who has been closely following the case expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision. Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao hailed the decision and wished that no other parents would suffer in future as the baby’s parents. He termed it sad and unfortunateand said “justice has been done.”

Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar who has been supportive of the victim’s family said suitable punishment was given to the accused. “This should be a lesson to others,” he said.

A resident of Kumarpally, M Jaya Prakash (70), a neighbour of the victim’s family said he was amazed by the work of police and the judiciary. “We did not expect that the case will be solved so early. This is historic and we appreciate the police for their job. This is correct punishment,” he said.

There was jubilation at the District Court premises as both advocates and general public raised slogans hailing the judgment.