Death sentence for man convicted for killing 9 migrants in Warangal

A local court in Warangal awarded capital punishment to a migrant worker Sanjay Kumar Yadav of Bihar, holding him guilty in the sensational case of killing nine persons, including a three-year-old boy reported five months ago.

The First Additional District and Sessions Judge K. Jaya Kumar pronounced verdict in the case of nine gory killings committed on the intervening night of May 20 and 21 in Gorrekunta village of Geesukonda mandal in Warangal district.

The investigators and prosecutors presented over 60 witnesses in the case along with circumstantial evidence to secure conviction to the accused. Sanjay, who was in his mid 20s, was accused of carrying out the nine killings to cover up the murder of a woman Rafika with whom he allegedly had an illegal relationship.

Rafika, who used to live with her three children in Gorrekunta village, was a migrant worker from West Bengal. According to Public Prosecutor M. Satyanarayana Goud, Sanjay murdered the woman by throwing her from a running train near Tadepalligudem in March this year

A separate murder case was registered by the Government Railway Police of Andhra Pradesh against Sanjay in connection with the killing of Rafika. Chargesheet is yet to be filed in this case.

Sanjay is also accused of sexually assaulting the woman’s minor daughter and impregnating her. The Warangal police registered another case under section 376 (rape) of IPC and sections Five and Six of Prevention of Sexual Offences Against Children Act against Sanjay.

“Chargesheet was already filed in this case. Trial is likely commence soon,” the PP M. Satyanarayana said.