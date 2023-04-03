HamberMenu
‘Dear Prime Minister Modi’

Postcard campaign launched by the Congress

April 03, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to intensify pressure on the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Adani episode, the Congress party has launched postcard campaign here on Monday. Congress activists posted post-cards in large numbers to ‘The Prime Minister of India, No. 07, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi 110021.’

“Dear Prime Minister Modi, since our elected representatives can’t ask these questions in Parliament, we are asking you directly. How many crores of funds has Adani given to the BJP till now? How many contracts did Adani win, following your official foreign visits? Please tell us formula of your best friend to go for from being ranked 609 in the world to being second wealthiest person in eight years? On behalf of an MP that isn’t, from a voter that still is,” was printed on the post card.

Congress party senior vice president Mallu Ravi and others participated in the programme. Slogans were raised against Modi by party activists.

