Deadline fast approaching to Gouravelli oustees

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao visits protest camp

It seems as if the oustees of Gudatipally and the villages that would get submerged under Gouravelli reservoir of Siddipet district may face the same fate as that of oustees of Kondapochamma and Mallannasagar who offered stiff resistance in vacating their villages.

Just like Kondapochamma and Mallannasagar oustees, who were bodily lifted out from their respective villages using police force, the same fate might be in store for Gudatipally oustees as well.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator M. Raghunandan Rao visited the camp of the oustees of Gudatipally in Akkannapet mandal on Thursday and expressed his party’s solidarity with them. Mr. Rao said the party will extend support to the oustees till their demands are met.

“Vacating villages at the fag end of the life and getting relocated is hardest thing. You are fighting for the future of children for the past 22 days. The sarpanch and villagers are saying that they are not against the project but are demanding the right compensation . The BJP will stand with the oustees till their problems are addressed,” said Mr. Rao adding that the issues would be raised in the Assembly in budget session of February.

The BJP legislator wondered why Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has not visited Gudatipally oustees so far. Mr. Raghunandan Rao proposed even meeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to present their issues with a padayatra by oustees following COVID- 19 protocol.

In a related development, Husnabad MLA V. Satish Kumar warned the oustees to stop the agitation by January 16, or else the government will be forced to act tough, he said.

“There are about 111 aged members under Gouravelli reservoir limits. Oustees are demanding package for all of them. About 59 aged oustees are expected to get the package. A survey is on with four mandal revenue officers. For the remaining 52, the package will be decided as per similar issue in other projects which is pending in the High Court. They oustees are trying to get the issue highlighted and that is why they are inviting leaders of different political leaders. We will be forced to deal with politically. We know who are paying them to continue the agitation. If you do not stop the agitation by Sankranti, we will not speak on the issue any further,” said Mr. Satish Kumar while speaking to reporters in Husnabad.