Deadline extended for token advance for Rajiv Swagruha allotments

HMDA has, through an announcement, extended the last date for submission of token advance for allotment of flats in Rajiv Swagruha residential complexes at Bandlaguda and Pocharam.

Citing overwhelming response and requests by prospective buyers for extension of last date, the same has been shifted from October 26 to November 2, a statement from the metropolitan development authority said.

The first phase of lottery for allotment of the apartments was conducted in June this year. For second phase allotments, a token advance of ₹3 lakh for triple bedroom apartments, ₹2 lakh for double bedroom apartments and ₹1 lakh for single bedroom apartments, were being collected through demand drafts.