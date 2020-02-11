Telangana

De-worming pill: girl suffers complications and dies

Collector K. Shashanka administering de-worming tablets to students in Karimnagar on Monday.

Collector K. Shashanka administering de-worming tablets to students in Karimnagar on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

In a strange incident, a seven-year-old girl died after consuming de-worming tablet as part of National de-worming drive in Dharmapuri on Monday. Sahasra (7) was administered de-worming tablets at the local Anganwadi centre in the morning. After some time, she developed complications of vomiting and convulsion. Later, her parents took her to the local hospital and after it got worse she was shifted to Jagtial hospital where she was declared as bought dead.

The girl was suffering from an ailment, said the authorities and ruled out death because of the side-effects of the tablet. On the other hand, more than 10 students of various schools also showed side-effects and were admitted into hospitals for treatment.

