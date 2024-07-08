ADVERTISEMENT

DDRF personnel demonstrate life saving methods

Published - July 08, 2024 11:36 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A demonstration on various life-saving methods was conducted by the personnel of the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) at a mock drill held in Singabhupalem tank in Sujathanagar mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trained personnel of the DDRF demonstrated various techniques to rescue victims during floods and other natural disasters.

Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju witnessed the mock drill and appreciated the DDRF personnel for showcasing their rescue capabilities.

The DDRF team comprising 20 personnel will be deployed with inflatable boats, life jackets, ropes and other equipment during emergency situations like floods in areas along the Godavari river for carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US