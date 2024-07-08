GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DDRF personnel demonstrate life saving methods

Published - July 08, 2024 11:36 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A demonstration on various life-saving methods was conducted by the personnel of the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) at a mock drill held in Singabhupalem tank in Sujathanagar mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

The trained personnel of the DDRF demonstrated various techniques to rescue victims during floods and other natural disasters.

Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju witnessed the mock drill and appreciated the DDRF personnel for showcasing their rescue capabilities.

The DDRF team comprising 20 personnel will be deployed with inflatable boats, life jackets, ropes and other equipment during emergency situations like floods in areas along the Godavari river for carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / flood / natural disasters / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.