DDRF personnel demonstrate life saving methods

A demonstration on various life-saving methods was conducted by the personnel of the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) at a mock drill held in Singabhupalem tank in Sujathanagar mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

The trained personnel of the DDRF demonstrated various techniques to rescue victims during floods and other natural disasters.

Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju witnessed the mock drill and appreciated the DDRF personnel for showcasing their rescue capabilities.

The DDRF team comprising 20 personnel will be deployed with inflatable boats, life jackets, ropes and other equipment during emergency situations like floods in areas along the Godavari river for carrying out rescue and relief operations.