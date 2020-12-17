DCP denies allegations by Bandi

Hyderabad South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajarao Bhupal has denied the allegations levelled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that the DCP aided land grabber (in Bandlaguda mandal), supported AIMIM cadre, and attacked BJP cadre.
The DCP Dr Bhupal said that a petitioner had produced an order issued by III Additional Chief Judge of City Civil Court, Hyderabad, directing Chatrinaka and Bhavani Nagar police to provide police aid to ‘enjoy’ a land measuring 8.23 guntas in Kandikal village, Bandlaguda mandal.
As per the directions, Chatrinaka police provided the aid and the petitioner started to construct temporary boundary on the land on Wednesday.
“Meantime at about 11 A.M, some persons under Ponna Venkat Ramana (rowdy sheeter of Shah Ali Banda police station), ‘cement Srinu’, Surendar Reddy, Ale Bhasker, Uma Mahendar with about 200 members gathered at the site and raised slogans against the police. Suddenly the protesters damaged some poles erected to demarcate the boundary and created ruckus in the area. Since the area was communally sensitive, all the BJP leaders and workers were taken into preventive custody,” the South Zone DCP Dr Bhupal said.
The police said that though the BJP cadre who were taken into preventive custody were let go at around 3 PM., they stayed back in police station stating they would wait till the BJP Telangana president came.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath