DCP denies allegations by Bandi

Hyderabad South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajarao Bhupal has denied the allegations levelled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that the DCP aided land grabber (in Bandlaguda mandal), supported AIMIM cadre, and attacked BJP cadre.

The DCP Dr Bhupal said that a petitioner had produced an order issued by III Additional Chief Judge of City Civil Court, Hyderabad, directing Chatrinaka and Bhavani Nagar police to provide police aid to ‘enjoy’ a land measuring 8.23 guntas in Kandikal village, Bandlaguda mandal.

As per the directions, Chatrinaka police provided the aid and the petitioner started to construct temporary boundary on the land on Wednesday.

“Meantime at about 11 A.M, some persons under Ponna Venkat Ramana (rowdy sheeter of Shah Ali Banda police station), ‘cement Srinu’, Surendar Reddy, Ale Bhasker, Uma Mahendar with about 200 members gathered at the site and raised slogans against the police. Suddenly the protesters damaged some poles erected to demarcate the boundary and created ruckus in the area. Since the area was communally sensitive, all the BJP leaders and workers were taken into preventive custody,” the South Zone DCP Dr Bhupal said.

The police said that though the BJP cadre who were taken into preventive custody were let go at around 3 PM., they stayed back in police station stating they would wait till the BJP Telangana president came.