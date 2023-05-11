DCGI calls for bridging bio-tech interface to get out of generic mindset

May 11, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi has called for bridging the “huge gap” between biology and technology interface for an out-of-the-box research, so that the country can come out of its ‘generic’ mindset.

The quality of pharma exports from the country have to be impeccably established to sustain the export market and negate any probable trust issues, being the ‘pharmacy of the world’, he reiterated during a talk delivered at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on National Technology Day on Thursday.

Mr. Raghuvanshi said efforts were on to make the drug regulatory intervention more simpler and hassle-free for firms and sought the help of IICT to help the regulatory authority in bringing in fresh specialists to take part in subject experts committees to make the process more research-centric.

The initiatives taken during COVID pandemic had shown that the Indian scientific community is of world class calibre and can rise up to the occasion in case of health emergencies. Clear understanding of what and how to accomplish along with able leadership and perceptive public cooperation have helped through the difficult times, he stressed.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will be made industry-friendly. Digitisation of regulatory framework, maintaining quality and clean technology in drug manufacturing using risk-based inspections, reducing spurious pharmaceuticals and APIs through QR code-based tracking and tracing systems, as well as working towards the National Health Mission (NHM), were among his priorities, he said.

CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy said that the institute wanted to play the role of a bridging platform between academia, industry and regulatory authorities in the pharmaceutical sector.

Later, the DCGI had an interaction with pharma industry representatives on taking the industry forward regarding speed of licence approvals, inspections, and biopharma apprehension.

Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella, Dr. Reddy Labs’ G.V. Prasad, Suven Pharma’s Jasti Venkat, Laxai’s R.V. Kishore, Virchow Laboratories’ M. Narayan Reddy, Syntho Chirals’ C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, Pharmexcil DG Ravi Uday Bhaskar, MSN Group’s K. Ravinder Reddy, and Sai Life’s M. Jaleel participated..