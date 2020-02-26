DCCB, DCMS elections for directors unanimous

SANGAREDDY

26 February 2020 00:18 IST

The elections for the director posts in District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) were unanimous with no eligible candidate available for reserved posts in these two institutes.

There are 20 director posts in the DCCB, out of which 18 have been unanimous, one post reserved for SC and another for ST. No nomination was filed as eligible candidates were not there for these two posts. A total of 19 nominations were filed for 18 posts.

Though Kangti Primary Agricultural Co-operative Society (PACS) chairman M. Maruthi Rao filed his nomination, the ruling party leaders reportedly convinced him to withdraw as his nomination would force the authorities to conduct elections on February 28. As he accepted that, officials announced that elections were unanimous for 18 posts.

In the case of DCMS, there are 10 posts out of which two were reserved for SC and one for ST. A total of seven nominations were filed and all of them belong to the ruling party. The officials have announced that all the director posts were elected unanimous.