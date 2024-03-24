GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DCA seizes ₹8.99 crore worth illegal psychotropic substance

March 24, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a breakthrough, a joint operation led by Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and the Prohibition & Excise Department, has busted an illegal psychotropic substance manufacturing operation in Sangareddy. The operation, based on intelligence provided by Interpol, targeted PSN Medicare Private Limited at IDA Bolaram, resulting in the seizure of 90.48 kilograms of the illegal substance valued at approximately ₹8.99 crore.

The targeted substance, known as ‘3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC)’, commonly referred to as ‘3-MMC’ or ‘Metaphedrone’, is notorious for its recreational use among drug abusers. The substance has been circulating in illicit markets, according to a release. Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi, the Director of PSN Medicare Private Limited, was found to be the mastermind behind the illicit production of ‘3-MMC’ and its subsequent large-scale exports to Europe.

During the raid, authorities uncovered 90.48 kilograms of material labelled as ‘YLV01’, which was being manufactured without proper batch records or production logs. Further investigation revealed that ‘YLV01’ corresponds to the chemical compound “2-(methylamino)-1-(3-methylphenyl)propan-1-one”, commonly known as 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC), categorised as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, rendering its manufacturing and sale illegal.

It was also discovered that Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi had been exporting these illicit substances to various European nations. In response to these illicit activities, a case has been registered at the Patancheru Excise Station under Section 8(c) read with 22(c) of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act.

