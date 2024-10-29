ADVERTISEMENT

DCA report violations at private medical shops in Telangana government hospitals

Published - October 29, 2024 04:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Show Cause notices were issued to fifteen medical shops

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a series of raids on fifteen private medical shops situated within the premises of Government Hospitals in the State. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Officials from Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a series of raids on fifteen private medical shops situated within the premises of Government Hospitals in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar, uncovering significant regulatory violations.

The inspections targeted prominent medical shops within government hospitals, including Vyshnavi Medical and General Stores, Jeevan Usha Sravanthi Generic Medical Stores, and Quli Qutubshah Medical and General Stores at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Other establishments like Sai Pharmacy Chemists and Druggists at Niloufer Hospital, Jana Jeevani Jyothi Stores at Government Maternity Hospital, and several medical shops at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, were also raided.

Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a series of raids on fifteen private medical shops situated within the premises of Government Hospitals in the State. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In Warangal, medical shops within MGM Hospital, including Praja Aarogya Pharmacy and Amrit Pharmacy, came under scrutiny, along with Jeevandhara Pharmacy and Praja Aarogya Pharmacy at the Government General Hospital in Karimnagar.

Violations reported

DCA officials reported several violations at these facilities, including sale of drugs without prescriptions from registered medical practitioners, the absence of licensed pharmacists, and failure to maintain records for regulated Schedule drugs. “In some cases, the shops could not produce essential sales and purchase documentation, and drugs were not stored under required conditions. The raids also revealed the presence of physician samples, government-supplied drugs, and expired medications in the shops’ inventories,” said a release from DCA.

