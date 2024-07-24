ADVERTISEMENT

DCA officials seize overpriced anti-fungal medicine

Published - July 24, 2024 01:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized anti-fungal medicine being sold in the market at a higher rate than the permitted one. During raids conducted on Monday and Tuesday, DCA officials seized Icone-200 (Itraconazole 200 mg) capsules from a medical shop at Quthbullapur village of Medchal Malkajgiri district. “The product, manufactured by Mascot Health Series Private Limited, had MRP as ₹441.2 for 10 capsules whereas the MRP fixed by the government should not be more than ₹247.7 for 10 capsules,” said a release.

