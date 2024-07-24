GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DCA officials seize overpriced anti-fungal medicine

Published - July 24, 2024 01:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized anti-fungal medicine being sold in the market at a higher rate than the permitted one. During raids conducted on Monday and Tuesday, DCA officials seized Icone-200 (Itraconazole 200 mg) capsules from a medical shop at Quthbullapur village of Medchal Malkajgiri district. “The product, manufactured by Mascot Health Series Private Limited, had MRP as ₹441.2 for 10 capsules whereas the MRP fixed by the government should not be more than ₹247.7 for 10 capsules,” said a release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.