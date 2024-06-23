GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DCA officials seize medicines with misleading claims

Published - June 23, 2024 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) have identified certain medicines in the market with misleading claims on their labels, asserting that they treat ‘Diabetes’ and ‘Fever’. During a special drive on June 22 to identify such misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA officials detected Diofil Capsules, which claim to treat diabetes, and Kalmegh Powder, which claim to treat fever.

Diofil Capsules, an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Zee Laboratories Limited in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, had its stocks seized during a raid at a medical shop in Parigi, Vikarabad District. Similarly, stocks of Kalmegh Powder, manufactured by Vinayaka Herbals Ayurvedic Pharmacy in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, were seized during a raid at a medical shop in Tarnaka, Secunderabad.

The officials also raided the premises of G. Vaikuntam, a quack operating as a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) at Dasnapur Village, Adilabad District. Vaikuntam was practising medicine without proper qualifications at his clinic. The officials discovered large stocks of medicines stored without a drug licence. A total of 26 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, and anti-ulcer drugs, were found. The seized stock was valued at ₹20,000.

