DCA officials raid blood bank in AS Rao Nagar

April 21, 2024

Based on credible information regarding the illegal preparation and sale of blood components, officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids on the premises of ‘Asian Blood Centre’ located at AS Rao Nagar, in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on Friday and Saturday.

The blood bank was permitted by DCA to carry out collection, storage, processing, and distribution of blood. The blood centre was not authorised to prepare and distribute blood components such as single donor platelets, packed red blood cells and plasma. During the raid, officials found that the blood bank was illegally preparing blood components such as packed RBC, plasma, and supplying them to the patients.

During the raid, DCA officials seized two packed RBC bags and one plasma bag, along with account books, sales bill books of whole blood and blood components, blood requisition forms, and labels of single donor platelets.

