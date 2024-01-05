ADVERTISEMENT

DCA nabs quack for practising medicine

January 05, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana raided the premises of a quack who was running ‘Life Care First Aid Centre’ at Vemukunta area of Chandanagar, Serilingampally.

Officials said that Mohd Abdul Wajeed was claiming himself to be a rural medical practitioner and was found with unauthorised stock of medicines for sale.

The DCA officials seized 33 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, cough syrups, antacids, anti-ulcer drugs, antihypertensive drugs etc. during the raid on Thursday.

Officials said that Abdul Wajeed was practising medicine without any qualification at his clinic. DCA officers picked up samples for analysis and it was revealed that further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders

