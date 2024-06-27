GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DCA in Telangana uncovers drug marketed as food

Updated - June 27, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Searches by the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on June 25 and 26 uncovered drugs manufactured and sold under the guise of ‘food products’ or ‘nutraceuticals.’

The DCA officials from Siddipet zone identified ‘Calgrip’ tablets purportedly containing calcium citrate 1000 mg, magnesium 100 mg, zinc mono 4 mg and vitamin D3 2000 IU. These tablets, however, were produced under a food licence (FSSAI licence) and misrepresented as a food product or nutraceutical, according to a DCA statement.

The tablets were found to have been manufactured illegally at Anura Therapeutic Private Limited in Hayathnagar, Rangareddy District, and marketed by Gripkem Laboratories Private Limited in Laxmi Nagar, Secunderabad, the DCA said.

The agency added that ‘Calgrip’ must be manufactured under a drug licence issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) outlined in Schedule-M of the Drugs Rules. Additionally, these products must meet the quality standards set forth in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.