DCA in Telangana uncovers drug marketed as food

Searches by the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on June 25 and 26 uncovered drugs manufactured and sold under the guise of ‘food products’ or ‘nutraceuticals.’

The DCA officials from Siddipet zone identified ‘Calgrip’ tablets purportedly containing calcium citrate 1000 mg, magnesium 100 mg, zinc mono 4 mg and vitamin D3 2000 IU. These tablets, however, were produced under a food licence (FSSAI licence) and misrepresented as a food product or nutraceutical, according to a DCA statement.

The tablets were found to have been manufactured illegally at Anura Therapeutic Private Limited in Hayathnagar, Rangareddy District, and marketed by Gripkem Laboratories Private Limited in Laxmi Nagar, Secunderabad, the DCA said.

The agency added that ‘Calgrip’ must be manufactured under a drug licence issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) outlined in Schedule-M of the Drugs Rules. Additionally, these products must meet the quality standards set forth in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP).