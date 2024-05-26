ADVERTISEMENT

DCA cracks down on misleading ayurvedic medicine, seizes stocks

Published - May 26, 2024 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) have identified certain medicines in the market with misleading claims on their labels, suggesting they can treat ‘kidney stones’ and “rheumatism.” These claims violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During a special drive on May 25 aimed at detecting medicines with misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA officials discovered these medicines. In Jagtial, the Drugs Inspector detected StoneLock Syrup, an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Lewib Healthcare based in Panchkula, Haryana. The product’s label falsely claimed it treats ‘kidney stones.’ Stocks of the medicine were seized during a raid at a medical shop in Jagtial.

In Adilabad, the Drugs Inspector found ‘Rheuam Liniment’, an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals based in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The product’s label falsely claimed it treats ‘rheumatism’. Stocks of the medicine were seized during a raid at a medical shop in Adilabad.

