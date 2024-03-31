ADVERTISEMENT

DCA cracks down on illegal medicine sales

March 31, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids at various locations following credible tips of illegal pharmaceutical sales. One such operation targeted a shop linked to the Bhavani Family Clinic in Bachupally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on March 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the raid, it was found that Koduru Uma was operating a medical shop without the required drug licence. DCA officers discovered a significant stock of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics and more, totalling 21 varieties valued at ₹20,000.

In a separate operation on the same day, officials targeted individuals posing as ‘rural medical practitioners’ at clinics like P. Dharma Reddy’s Spandana Clinic in Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy district and Gajji Sudhakar’s Sri Venkateswara Clinic & Diagnostics in Keesara, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Unlicensed stocking of medications, including antibiotics and steroids, raised concerns about public health risks leading to seizures worth ₹18,000.

Moreover, the DCA uncovered misleading claims on Ayurvedic medicines such as ‘Ashwagandha Churnam’ and ‘Shape Up Breast Cream’. Additionally, the officials intercepted ‘ALOZOLE-100 Capsules’ in Patancheru, Sangareddy district, due to price violations under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US