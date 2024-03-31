DCA cracks down on illegal medicine sales

March 31, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids at various locations following credible tips of illegal pharmaceutical sales. One such operation targeted a shop linked to the Bhavani Family Clinic in Bachupally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on March 30.

During the raid, it was found that Koduru Uma was operating a medical shop without the required drug licence. DCA officers discovered a significant stock of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics and more, totalling 21 varieties valued at ₹20,000.

In a separate operation on the same day, officials targeted individuals posing as ‘rural medical practitioners’ at clinics like P. Dharma Reddy’s Spandana Clinic in Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy district and Gajji Sudhakar’s Sri Venkateswara Clinic & Diagnostics in Keesara, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Unlicensed stocking of medications, including antibiotics and steroids, raised concerns about public health risks leading to seizures worth ₹18,000.

Moreover, the DCA uncovered misleading claims on Ayurvedic medicines such as ‘Ashwagandha Churnam’ and ‘Shape Up Breast Cream’. Additionally, the officials intercepted ‘ALOZOLE-100 Capsules’ in Patancheru, Sangareddy district, due to price violations under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

