DB Stock Broking scam: man accused of ₹7-crore fraud in Hyderabad arrested

In a breakthrough in the ₹7,000-crore DB Stock Broking scam, Vijji Jagadeesh Chandra Prasad, who worked as the manager of the Kukatpally branch of the company, was arrested by the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday for allegedly conning about a dozen investors from Hyderabad of ₹7 crore.

The inter-state trading fraud, allegedly orchestrated by the owner Deepankar Barman, was unearthed in Assam and found to have links in Hyderabad. Investigation in Hyderabad began following a complaint from 37-year-old techie Shamai Panchakshar on September 23.

According to the police, Chandra Prasad offered his victims schemes with high interest returns such as 120% in a year and 54% in six months. After collecting significant amounts from investors, the company shut down operations in July 2024.

₹1.45 crore real estate fraud unearthed

Another man was arrested for allegedly conning multiple residents of Hyderabad of ₹1.45 crore in a real estate scam. Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, owner of Sai Surya Developers, was arrested by the Cyberabad EOW for selling plots in an unauthorised layout at Vattinagulapally village.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by a Nacharam-based investor. Notably, this is not the first time Gupta has scammed people. He has 11 criminal cases against him for allegedly committing crimes with the same modus operandi.

According to the police, Gupta, along with managing director of M/s Bhagyanagar Properties Limited Narender Surana, fabricated an unauthorised layout under the names of ‘Sai Tulasi Enclave-IV’ and ‘Shanmukha Nivas’ on the same land in Vattinagulapally and made an Agreement for Sale for a plot at ₹3.25 crore.

The duo then collected ₹1.45 crore as advance from the complainant in February 2023 and later went incommunicado.