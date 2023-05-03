‘Days of KCR government are numbered’

May 03, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

Accusing the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of getting intoxicated with power, Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the days of the KCR government were numbered.

Just as Lord Lakshmi Narasimha emerged out of the pillar to vanquish demon king Hiranyakashyap to establish the victory of good over evil, people will come out of their houses and give a clear verdict to good leaders and teach a lesson to KCR, he said.

Mr. Vikramarka was addressing media persons at Yadagirigutta on Wednesday as part of his People’s March padayatra that entered 48th day. He along with his family offered prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. He said that the time had come to teach a lesson to KCR who constructed the new Secretariat and Pragathi Bhavan only to satisfy his ego. The Chief Minister who dismissed everyone who questioned him as ‘Lilliputs’ would very soon be taught a lesson.

He said the Congress government in Chattisgarh was giving ₹500 more than the support price for every crop to farmers and procuring crops. KCR announced that the State government would buy even rain-damaged paddy. But what was he doing till the paddy got soaked in the unseasonal rains? The farmers brought paddy to purchase centres and were waiting for the past 15 days for the government to purchase them. Though the media was reporting the BRS government remained unmoved, he said.

Recalling that under the Congress government, IKP paddy purchase centres were set up near the farms of farmers, he asked why such arrangements were lacking under the BRS government. “This government appeared to be in deep slumber”, he flayed. Disclosing that his padayatra was getting an overwhelming response from people, the Congress leader said that every assurance given to people would be met after their government was formed in the State.

Taking exception for not allowing MP and PCC president Revanth Reddy into the new Secretariat, he asked if the Secretariat was meant for BRS leaders and that party representatives alone and would common people not have access to it? What good is the new Secretariat if there was no entry to people, he questioned.