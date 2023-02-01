ADVERTISEMENT

Days before Maula Ali Urs, the approach road is work-in-progress

February 01, 2023 03:56 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Lakhs of people from all walks of life converge at the hill shrine during the Urs

Serish Nanisetti

A view of Moula Ali Dargah, in Hyderabad. File. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

With days to go for the Urs of Maula Ali, the main thoroughfare that leads to the hill shrine is a work-in-progress. Rubble, sand, sewage pipes, broken manhole covers line the street. “We have three work crews working round the clock. The road will be ready by Urs,” said a contractor entrusted with the task on Monday.

The Urs of Maula Ali is a big draw in the city’s spiritual calendar from the time it was built in late 16th Century during Ibrahim Qutb Shah’s rule in the Golconda kingdom. Lakhs of people from all walks of life converge at the hill shrine during the Urs and some devotees camp overnight or stay put on all three days.

“A delegation of Shias have made a representation to the Deputy Commissioner of Malkajgiri for finishing the work and they promised that the work will be completed,” informed Syed Hussain Jaffrey, a leader of the community. Hyderabad has a tradition of juloos (rallies) that travel to the hill shrine for the Urs from 13 different locations. As an emergency measure, some community members are planning to use the Khushhal Khan Kaman to go up the hill while others will be using the ramp on the southern side for going up the hill.

“I don’t think they will finish the work in five days. The processions will reach this street on February 5. Concrete road takes time to dry. I don’t know how it will affect my business,” said Mohammed Iqbal who mans a flower stall in the lane.

