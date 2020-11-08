Days after death of Tahsildar facing corruption charges, another accused ends life

The body of septuagenarian Dharma Reddy found at an open place in Vasavishivanagar of Kushaiguda.

Twenty five days after Keesara Tahsildar E.B. Nagaraju was found dead in Chanchalguda prison, an accused in a corruption case involving the Tahsildar ended his life at Kushaiguda here on Sunday.

The body of septuagenarian Dharma Reddy found at an open place in Vasavishivanagar of Kushaiguda. Dharma Reddy was arrested in a second case of corruption registered against Nagaraju by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The other case against Nagaraju by the ACB is for possessing unaccounted sum of ₹1.10 crore.

Mr. Dharma Reddy had been in prison for over 33 days, and was released on bail recently. His son Srikanth Reddy too was arrested and is still in prison.

The arrest of Nagaraju by the ACB on August 14 after seizing ₹1.10 crore from his house became a sensational case because of the huge sum involved and the frequent allegations of corruption made against Revenue department officials.

Along with the Tahsildar (who was eventually suspended), land developer Chowla Srinath, land broker K. Anji Reddy and Rampally village revenue assistant Bongu Sairaj were also arrested by the ACB.

While that investigation was in progress, the ACB registered a second case of corruption against Nagaraju, accusing him of attempting to transfer rights of some lands to Dharma Reddy and others. ACB arrested Dharma Reddy along with others in that case.

Meanwhile, Nagaraju committed suicide in prison on October 14. Dharma Reddy was given bail by the court. Others arrested along with him are still in prison.

